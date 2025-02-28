Burnley College’s remarkable contributions to Pendleside Hospice

Burnley College has raised an impressive £5,882.07 for Pendleside Hospice.

Students and staff raised the money through events and initiatives held last year.

Among the standout fundraising efforts was a 24-hour live streaming gaming fundraiser, organised by E sport learners and avid gamers. Burnley College, alongside North West Business

Training, also hosted a golf day, which raised over £3,000.

The college also organised the sale of car raffle tickets, raised funds at their annual Winter Wonderland event and hosted a student-led pop-up shop. Students visited the hospice’s retail donation and distribution centre, selecting preloved clothing to market, price, and sell to staff and students in the college atrium, promoting both sustainability and charitable giving. This followed the

success of their first pop-up shop in summer 2023, which raised an astounding £1,319.50 in two days.

The College’s Dance and Performing Arts students made a huge impact in 2024 by performing at two major Pendleside Hospice events, including Pendleside Does Strictly and the Corporate

Challenge Awards Night. The engineering department also played a crucial role in supporting the charity. Under the guidance of Matt Morris, a training assessor at the college, engineering students designed and created stunning trophies for the Corporate Challenge. In addition, media students worked behind the scenes at Pendleside Does Strictly, capturing photos and footage of the event.

Neil Burrows, Director of Skills & Innovation at Burnley College, has been actively involved with Pendleside Hospice. After participating as a dancer in Pendleside Does Strictly in 2023, where

he raised an impressive £4,516.25, Neil returned in 2024 as a judge for the event.

Reflecting on the college’s contributions, Neil said: “It has been truly inspiring to see Burnley College play such an active role in supporting Pendleside Hospice this year. Our students, staff, and wider college community have embraced the opportunity to give back, demonstrating a real passion for making a difference. Pendleside provides vital care and support to so many people in our community, and being able to contribute – whether through fundraising, volunteering, or supporting the Corporate Challenge – has been incredibly rewarding.

“One of the most impactful aspects of our partnership has been the way it has brought people together. Seeing our students develop key skills, build confidence, and understand the importance of community service through their involvement with Pendleside has been particularly special. Whether it’s leading pop-up shops to raise funds, delivering performances at Pendleside Does Strictly, or designing trophies for the Corporate Challenge, these initiatives support the hospice and provide students with real-world skills, creativity, and teamwork. The energy and creativity they’ve brought to fundraising efforts have been outstanding.

"Looking ahead, Burnley College remains committed to supporting Pendleside in meaningful ways. We are already exploring new opportunities for collaboration, including student-led projects, larger fundraising initiatives, and further engagement in awareness campaigns. Our goal is to continue making a lasting impact and strengthening our relationship with Pendleside, ensuring that we can support their invaluable work for years to come.”

Louisa Mayor, Head of Income Generation at Pendleside Hospice, shared: “Burnley College’s fundraising efforts have made a real difference to Pendleside Hospice, and we truly appreciate

their hard work. The creativity and enthusiasm from both students and staff have helped raise vital funds, and we’re proud to have such a strong partnership with the college."