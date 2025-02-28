Local businessman launches Blossom Home Care Burnley to improve access to quality in-home care services

By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A local businessman has launched a new home care service covering much of East Lancashire and Preston.

Nohman Nazir has launched Blossom Home Care Burnley which will cover addresses in Burnley, Preston, Colne, Clitheroe, Chapburn, Whalley, Barrowford, Nelson and Padiham, helping adults to maintain their independence while receiving the care and support they personally need.

Services include dementia care, rehabilitation support, companionship, and assistance with daily tasks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nohman is joined by Adam Akeel and Ubaid Javed, both registered nurses with a decade of experience in the NHS, and Akeel Mohammed, the registered manager, who brings extensive expertise in the care sector.

Nohman Nazir (centre) with nurse Adam Akeel and registered manager Akeel MohammedNohman Nazir (centre) with nurse Adam Akeel and registered manager Akeel Mohammed
Nohman Nazir (centre) with nurse Adam Akeel and registered manager Akeel Mohammed

Together, they are actively recruiting carers to grow their dedicated team and meet the increasing demand for high-quality home care in the area.

Read More
Padel fever set to hit Pendle this spring

“Burnley has always been our home, and being able to provide quality care to our community means so much to us,” Nohman said.

“We’re proud to bring Blossom Home Care to those who need it most, offering the time, attention, and support they deserve. But this is just the start - my goal is to expand across the North West, making high-quality care accessible to even more people.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blossom Home Care Burnley is built on the promise of longer visits, ensuring carers have the time to provide meaningful, unrushed support. The Blossom app allows family members to monitor the care their loved ones receive in real time, while holistic care plans are tailored to each individual’s needs and preferences.

Blossom Home Care is an award-winning nationwide franchise.

Related topics:BurnleyPrestonEast LancashirePadihamNelson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice