A local businessman has launched a new home care service covering much of East Lancashire and Preston.

Nohman Nazir has launched Blossom Home Care Burnley which will cover addresses in Burnley, Preston, Colne, Clitheroe, Chapburn, Whalley, Barrowford, Nelson and Padiham, helping adults to maintain their independence while receiving the care and support they personally need.

Services include dementia care, rehabilitation support, companionship, and assistance with daily tasks.

Nohman is joined by Adam Akeel and Ubaid Javed, both registered nurses with a decade of experience in the NHS, and Akeel Mohammed, the registered manager, who brings extensive expertise in the care sector.

Nohman Nazir (centre) with nurse Adam Akeel and registered manager Akeel Mohammed

Together, they are actively recruiting carers to grow their dedicated team and meet the increasing demand for high-quality home care in the area.

“Burnley has always been our home, and being able to provide quality care to our community means so much to us,” Nohman said.

“We’re proud to bring Blossom Home Care to those who need it most, offering the time, attention, and support they deserve. But this is just the start - my goal is to expand across the North West, making high-quality care accessible to even more people.”

Blossom Home Care Burnley is built on the promise of longer visits, ensuring carers have the time to provide meaningful, unrushed support. The Blossom app allows family members to monitor the care their loved ones receive in real time, while holistic care plans are tailored to each individual’s needs and preferences.

Blossom Home Care is an award-winning nationwide franchise.