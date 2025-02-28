Padel fever set to hit Pendle this spring

Pendle is set to welcome its first-ever padel courts, bringing one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to the community.

Scheduled to launch this spring at the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate, Pendle Padel Club will feature five state-of-the-art courts, offering an exciting new space for beginners and seasoned players alike.

A spokesperson for Pendle Padel Club said: “We’re thrilled to have received the go-ahead for the club and can’t wait to introduce padel to Pendle. The buzz around the community so far is incredible – people who’ve never played before are curious to give it a go, while regular players are excited to finally have a local venue instead of travelling out of the area.

“Our goal is to make padel accessible, fun, and engaging for everyone. With planning permission secured, we’re now focussed on bringing this vision to life over the next few months.”

Facilities manager and keen padel player Tony Black celebrates new padel courts on the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate, Nelson

Padel, often described as a hybrid of tennis and squash, is a fantastic way to stay active, while also being fun and social. Its accessibility makes it ideal for all ages and abilities, encouraging a healthy lifestyle for the Pendle community and a great way to meet new people.

Known for being played on a smaller, enclosed court, padel is easy to pick up, making it ideal for players of all ages and skill levels. The planned indoor facility will ensure the sport is available to the community year-round, regardless of weather conditions.

To register your interest about memberships, offers, coaching sessions, and events visit pendlepadelclub.co.uk today.