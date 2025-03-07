39 captivating photos from World Book Day in Burnley and Padiham (Chapter Four)

By John Deehan
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:08 BST
It’s been a World Book Day for the (p)ages this year across Burnley and Padiham.

We've been blown away by the creativity and enthusiasm shown, from fantastic costumes to imaginative celebrations of books.

Check out our latest gallery below, and if you missed the previous ones, don't worry – you can find them through the links below:

World Book Day 2025 (chapter one)

World Book Day 2025 (chapter two)

World Book Day 2025 (chapter three)

Zara Seedall (seven) Unicorn Academy.

1. World Book Day 2025 (chapter four)

Zara Seedall (seven) Unicorn Academy. Photo: NA

Ella (six) as Hermione

2. World Book Day 2025 (chapter four)

Ella (six) as Hermione Photo: NA

Finn (seven) as The Big Bad Wolf

3. World Book Day 2025 (chapter four)

Finn (seven) as The Big Bad Wolf Photo: NA

Charlotte Wade (three) Little Red Riding Hood

4. World Book Day 2025 (chapter four)

Charlotte Wade (three) Little Red Riding Hood Photo: NA

