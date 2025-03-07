39 captivating photos from World Book Day in Burnley and Padiham (Chapter Four)

We've been blown away by the creativity and enthusiasm shown, from fantastic costumes to imaginative celebrations of books.
Check out our latest gallery below, and if you missed the previous ones, don't worry – you can find them through the links below:
1. World Book Day 2025 (chapter four)
Zara Seedall (seven) Unicorn Academy. Photo: NA
2. World Book Day 2025 (chapter four)
Ella (six) as Hermione Photo: NA
3. World Book Day 2025 (chapter four)
Finn (seven) as The Big Bad Wolf Photo: NA
4. World Book Day 2025 (chapter four)
Charlotte Wade (three) Little Red Riding Hood Photo: NA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.