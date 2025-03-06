World Book Day: 36 brilliant photos of Burnley and Padiham children in their fabulous costumes

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:06 BST
World Book Day has come around once again.

The day of celebrating literacy gives youngsters (and their parents) the chance to let their imagination and creativity run wild as they dress up as their favourite storybook characters, authors or a word.

And here is a gallery of your photos, featuring an array of characters, from Willy Wonka and Harry Potter to Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and Little Red Riding Hood

Erin (three) as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz

Erin (three) as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz

Mason Taylor (5) of St John's RC Primary School as Willy Wonka

Mason Taylor (5) of St John's RC Primary School as Willy Wonka

Ason Bradley (eight) as the world extraterrestrial

Ason Bradley (eight) as the world extraterrestrial

Luke (five) as Batman

Luke (five) as Batman

