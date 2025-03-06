The day of celebrating literacy gives youngsters (and their parents) the chance to let their imagination and creativity run wild as they dress up as their favourite storybook characters, authors or a word.
And here is a gallery of your photos, featuring an array of characters, from Willy Wonka and Harry Potter to Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and Little Red Riding Hood
Erin (three) as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz Photo: s
Mason Taylor (5) of St John's RC Primary School as Willy Wonka Photo: s
Ason Bradley (eight) as the world extraterrestrial Photo: s
Luke (five) as Batman Photo: s
