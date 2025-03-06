World Book Day in Burnley and Padiham: 39 fabulous photos (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 15:36 BST
Parents have really pushed the boat out this year for World Book Day.

Children across Burnley and Padiham have spent the day at schools and nurseries dressed as their favourite book characters, or a special word. And the costumes are outstanding, as these photos show.

Here is a our second gallery of images. If you missed the first batch please click HERE.

Bella (seven) Queen of Hearts and Ivy (four) Princess Bell

Thomas (five) Ninja Turtle, George (two) fireman and James (six) Minecraft Creeper

Annaliese (seven) as an Oompa Loompa from Willy Wonka

Ava (nine) Where's Wanda

