The warning comes from Hurstwood farmer Neil Worswick during Sheep Worrying Awareness Week. One of the most reported rural crimes, according to the National Sheep Association, the week aims to raise awareness of the severity of sheep worrying by dogs which is a reportable offence carrying a heavy fine.

Neil said: “ It’s quite simple, if you are going across farmland keep your dog on a lead. Just because it looks like there’s no sheep and lambs in a field doesn’t mean they aren’t any and it’s better to be safe than have your dog shot if you haven’t got good control of it. A dog doesn’t need to actually attack a sheep for it to cause a damage. A dog chasing a pregnant ewe can cause the lamb to turn inside and if it is legs first the sheep could die trying to give birth to it.”

Burnley farmer Neil Worswick has appealed for dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead while out in the area's countryside this Easter, also the height of the lambing season

With the lambing season now at its height the warning for dog owners to take responsibility for their animals is even more crucial.

Neil added: “It can be distressing for both the farmer and the dog owner. Sheep become very protective of their young at this time of year and I have seen a sheep throw a dog 20 feet into the air for getting too close. So keeping your dog on a lead is protecting your own animal too.”

Just two weeks ago in the Burnley area a suspected dog attack claimed the life of another farmer’s pregnant ewe and her unborn lamb at a popular walking area. The badly injured sheep was spotted by a member of the public on moorland close to the Singing Ringing Tree at Crown Point and reported to the RSPCA. The animal’s injuries were so severe it had to be put to sleep.

In January another distressed farmer took drastic action by placing a mauled sheep at the entrance to the reservoir at Hurstwood on Sunday with a hand written placard tied to the gate saying: “Sheep. 24/7/365. Dogs on leads.” The bloodied animal appeared to have had its throat ripped out. Neil supported the actions of the farmer in placing the sheep where it could clearly be seen in a bid to hammer home the message to people. Neil said: “This time of year and onwards many of them are in lamb and I think a lot of people just don’t think about the harm they can cause and also it’s not their livelihood.”

Neil also added that if sheep on fells see a dog loose they think they are being rounded up and may start running and injure themselves.