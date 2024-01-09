Walkers were shocked to see a dead sheep, that had been killed by a dog, in one of Burnley’s most popular beauty spots at the weekend.

The sheep was placed at the entrance to the reservoir at Hurstwood on Sunday with a hand written placard tied to the gate saying: “Sheep. 24/7/365. Dogs on leads.” The bloodied animal appeared to have had its throat ripped out. Supporting the actions of the farmer in placing the sheep where it could clearly be seen, another well known local farmer, Neil Worswick said: “People need educating because this problem is not going to go away. I used to do a lot of fell running and many of the fell runners used to run with dogs, so I put a post on the fell runners association website explaining that the sheep on the fells see a dog and think they are been rounded up.

“This time of year and onwards many of them are in lamb and I think a lot of people just don’t think about the harm they can cause and also it’s not their livelihood.”

According to The Countryside Code, a set of rules for respecting rural areas, it is against the law to allow a dog on any land with livestock unless the dog is properly controlled by a chain or lead held by the person in charge of the dog. If a dog worries sheep by attacking or killing them or chases sheep in a way that may cause injury, suffering or financial loss to their owner, the person in charge of that dog is guilty of an offence. The penalty for this offence is a fine of up to £1,000.

Hurstwood is a rural hamlet on the outskirts of Burnley. It has two reservoirs, both of which are passed by the Mary Towneley Loop section of Pennine Bridleway National Trail and the Burnley Way footpath. It is a popular haunt for walkers and families throughout the year but has been plagued with issues of litter and also groups of youths gathering there in the summer and lighting fires.

Neil, of Tattersalls Farm in Worsthorne with Hurstwood, said another issue of concern was the safety of ground nesting birds that walkers and visitors to Hurstwood seem oblivious too. Dogs wandering or bounding through grass can disturb wildlife, possibly trampling eggs or scaring adult birds off nests, and vulnerable chicks will die if left alone too long.