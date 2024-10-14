Rotary is back on Clitheroe Market!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donate your unwanted tools, sewing machines, phones and other items that can help others

Rotary returns to Clitheroe Market!

Clitheroe Rotary, over the last few years, has held a stall on Clitheroe Market collecting over 120 unwanted sewing machines, 1000’s of tools, coats, spectacles and IT equipment.

Well, Rotary is back on the Market for just one day, Saturday October 26th

Rotary Drop Off Point on Clitheroe Market October 26th.

This year we are continuing to collect working sewing machines, which are donated to seamstresses to produce school uniforms in Africa. Mechanics and carpenters’ tools, which once again go to Africa to help people to set up their own business. Both sewing machines and tools are passed onto the charity, Tools for Self-Reliance.

Also, we are collecting children’s, ladies and men’s coats for Wrap Up East Lancashire, all we ask is that coats are in good clean condition with working zips and buttons.

Finally, have you got any unwanted mobile phones and chargers, spectacles or hearing aids?

If you have, Rotary will pass them onto International Aid Trust, who will find them new homes.

Unfortunately, we can no longer accept unwanted IT equipment but thank you for all the computers you donated in the past.

We will also be demonstrating on our stall a water survival box, which turns dirty water into clean drinking water. Rotary will be supporting this charity in the future.

Please visit our stall with your donations on one day only October 26th 8:30AM to 3PM.

Also, if you would like to know more about Rotary, or are interested in helping on an ad hoc basis, come and say hello. Santa will be looking for new helpers for his annual tour of Clitheroe and surrounding villages in December, thank you.