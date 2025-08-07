Two Pendle residents say they fear that land approved this week by Pendle Council for a new cemetery is likely to flood, amidst a raft of other concerns over its suitability.

As we revealed yesterday, Pendle Council’s Nelson, Brierfield and Reedley Committee gave the green light for a new burial ground to be created on land off Edge End Avenue and Halifax Road in Nelson on Monday, despite a huge number of objections from residents, and hugely escalating costs.

Now, nearby residents Peter Wilkinson and Allan Nizinkiewicz say their own investigations of the land, with the help of an architect, show it to be wholly unsuitable for any kind of development, let alone a cemetery.

They said: “This application has been missing vital information, and none of the plans are anywhere near accurate enough for the project and should have been refused until all detailed plans for the retaining wall drainage, bat surveys and a thorough ecology survey are done.”

Potential restrictions to burial plots on the proposed new cemetery for Nelson and Brierfield

As we revealed in our earlier report, Pendle Council has already had to reduce the number of burial plots it originally planned from around 6,000 to 4,700. However, Mr Wilkinson believes that even the 4,700 figure if optimistic.

He added: “I have taken information from survey results, and the Environmental Agency’s minimum good practice groundwater protection measures regarding burial grounds, which states: you should not carry out any human burials within 10m. of the nearest field drain or dry ditch

30m. from the nearest spring or watercourse.

“I have used these guidelines to create the watercourse restrictions plan, including further streams and watercourses that were missed during the preliminary site surveys, and that have been formed since the application was submitted.

“The figures have been further reduced since this plan was drawn due to results of a survey carried out to confirm the source of the new watercourse. Taking all this into account reduces the total plots down to a maximum of 2,787.”

Another issue causing concern is a 7m. high retaining wall, which the council states would have no visual impact, but which objectors say has no plans and requires a structural engineer and major works.

The pair added: “We had a site meeting last week with our ward councillors – Couns Naeem Ashraf and Sajjad Ahmed, along with Coun. Yasser Iqbal and County Coun. Azhar Ali.

“We talked in great length about the viability of the ground for burials and showed them first hand why we think the site is unsuitable for any kind of development, let alone a cemetery.

“They said that it would be approved despite all our concerns over the access road, site drainage and the destruction of the flora and fauna, and that we could request that ‘conditions’ be added to the final decision.

“Since this meeting, we have heard that the access road alone, would involve construction of 7m. high retaining walls, which would restrict access to the allotments and would cost just under £4m. To develop the whole site would now cost in the region of £10m. The original estimated cost to develop was £5.5m.”