Residents have reacted furiously to Pendle Borough Council’s decision to allow a new cemetery to be built on land which many believe is unsuitable and prone to flooding.

The council’s Nelson, Brierfield and Reedley Committee gave the go-ahead for a new burial ground to be created on land off Edge End Avenue and Halifax Road in Nelson on Monday, despite a huge number of objections from residents, and hugely escalating costs.

A number of residents spoke about the unsuitable access for residents, especially disabled peope and vehicles given the gradient of the entrance/exit routes with a lack of visibility onto Halifax Road.

Objectors also believe the site is a high-risk zone for water contamination and there is a risk of moisture flow from the site into people’s gardens, with United Utilities also expressing concern over water run-off.

The height of retaining walls at 5 to 6m high impacting on residents' visual amenity; proximity to residential properties, and the fact that the land had been deemed unsuitable for housing in the past because of a variety of flooding and visual issues were all also highlighted.

One angry resident told Leader Times: “Our concerns have been completely ignored. This is an absolutely scandalous decision. The site is completely unsuitable for a cemetery for a number of reasons, and will have a huge impact on the lives of neighbouring residents.

“It seems like the decision has been rushed through without the proper, necessary and through investigations carried out for a development of this size and importance.”

A report last year found that site investigations had shown that at least one quarter of the site is unsuitable for burials, and that the number of proposed burial plots had reduced from around 6,000 to 4,700.

Escalating costs – believed to running into millions of pounds – have also seen the council attract criticism. The council bought the land from Lancashire County Council in March 2023 for £840,000 as the existing cemetery at Walton Lane in Nelson - opened in 1895 - is running out of space with no area for extension.

The 6.3 hectare site was bought by Pendle Borough Council to provide space for around 4,500 graves for people across Pendle. However, Coun. Mohammed Iqbal said at the meeting on Monday that the previous Conservative-led council had gone along with the purchase without any surveys being undertaken.

Despite this, Coun. Iqbal still voted in favour of the application.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, deputy leader of Pendle Council, said: “A lot of thought and consideration went into finding the right location for a site which would be suitable for a dignified burial space in an attractive green environment.

“Although concerns were raised by nearby residents relating to the pedestrian access to the adjacent allotments, under the Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004, there were no material reasons to object to the application and there were no objections from the Environment Agency.”

In four years’ time, the current cemetery on Walton Lane in Nelson will be nearing full capacity.

A Pendle Council planning report states: “Population projections indicate that the Muslim population in Pendle accounts for 18.5% of the total population, with 68% of burials in the Nelson cemetery being Muslim.

“Considering the faith requirements for Muslim burials, it is crucial to provide appropriate burial facilities that align with Islamic customs. The proposed cemetery will address this need, offering suitable burial plots for the Muslim community.”

The new cemetery will also include ash internment areas, ornamental planting and spaces for memorial trees.

The plans have been approved with numerous conditions, including:

no development shall commence until a detailed surface water sustainable drainage strategy is approved to ensure satisfactory sustainable drainage facilities are provided to serve the site.

no development shall commence until a Construction Surface Water Management Plan, detailing how surface water and stormwater will be managed on the site during construction has been approved.

the development is carried out and operated in strict accordance with the recommendations of a Groundwater Risk Assessment in order to alleviate the risk of water pollution and land instability.

there will be no burial plots within 8 metres of the boundaries of 160-194 Halifax Road, Edge End Avenue and Brier Crescent in order to preserve the privacy of adjacent dwellings.

no work will commence until protective fencing has been erected to prevent trees or hedgerows on site from being damaged during building works.

external lighting will not be installed until it has been approved, taking into consideration nearby residents and to preserve the habitat of protected species.

development will not commence until construction traffic access has been created to enable all construction traffic to enter and leave the site in a safe manner without causing a hazard to other road users.

David Walker, Pendle Borough Council's assistant director of Operational Services, said: “The design of the new cemetery has taken time to develop, and we have considered residents’ comments and suggestions as we have worked through the planning process.

“It was so important we got as many opinions as possible, so we could consider them as we worked towards providing this vital facility, which will ensure there is sufficient burial space in Pendle to meet future needs.”

Coun. Mohammad Hanif, Pendle Borough Council’s portfolio holder for Health and Leisure Services, added: “This is a much-needed facility with Nelson’s current cemetery nearing full capacity and will be created to benefit the whole community – whatever people’s religion.”