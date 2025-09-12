Repair cafe to be launched in Barnoldswick where volunteers use skills to mend everyday items
The plan, mooted by the Eco Barnoldswick group, will see the town join 400 others in the UK where volunteers use their skills to rescue anything from tools and household equipment to clothing and heirlooms.
A test-run last month proved very promising and now the group aims to launch officially on Saturday, September 27th at St Andrew’s Methodist Church, Mosley Street. It will then be held on the last Saturday of every month. Now organisers are appealing for anyone else with specialist repair skills to join existing volunteers in fixing an even wider range of items.
“Our volunteers were able to repair a selection of items from clocks and clothing to garden tools and furniture on our test day,” said Eco Barnoldswick member David Harries, who helped to set up the initiative. “We have since been joined by others with skills in electronics and vintage items and we’re always on the lookout for people who can help with all kinds of repairs. People throw away so much these days when so many things could be rescued with just a little help and the right skills. It doesn’t just save money but also cuts down the terrible
waste of landfill.”