A woman, who pretended to be the granddaughter of a 91-year-old woman as part of a distraction burglary, has appeared in court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Bancroft was caught on CCTV footage on her way to commit the offence at the victim’s home, a bungalow on a small cul-de-sac in Nelson at 8.30am on Wednesday, September 3rd.

The victim was at home with her grandson when Bancroft, who is not related to the victim, opened the front door and said: “Hello grandma, how are you?” Bancroft then walked into the living room and sat on the sofa next to the victim. Although the victim’s grandson had never seen the woman before, he thought she may have been a relative he had never met because of the way she spoke his grandmother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police were able to identify a Nelson woman who committed a distraction burglary in the home of her 91-year-old victim after she was caught on CCTV footage

The victim offered Bancroft a drink and she requested a glass of juice, which the victim’s grandson went into the kitchen to make. Bancroft took the juice, placed it on the coffee table and said: “I just need to lock the car,” before leaving the house. Around a minute later the victim’s grandson looked to see what was taking Bancroft so long and realised she had disappeared, as had his grandmother’s purse from the coffee table.

Bancroft had not been identified as the offender at that stage, but the victim’s grandson described the suspect as being white, around 5 ft 8, wearing a grey jumper with her hood up, a white puffer coat and grey tracksuit bottoms with white trainers. Following CCTV enquiries and assistance from the local community, 49-year-old Bancroft was identified as the offender and arrested.

Bancroft, of Hargreaves Street, Nelson, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court last Friday where she pleaded guilty to burglary. She was remanded into custody to be sentenced at Burnley Crown Court on Friday, October 17th.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Offending of this nature, particularly against vulnerable members of our community, is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police. We would just like to thank the residents of Nelson who assisted us with identifying Bancroft. We will continue to keep you updated about this case.”