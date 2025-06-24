Political opinion: Jonathan Hinder MP: Why the Industrial Strategy matters to Pendle and Clitheroe

An unshakeable faith in free-market global capitalism has not served our country well, especially towns like ours. The new Industrial Strategy is a change of direction – the government actively shaping the economy to make it work for ordinary people.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, in the 19th and 20th centuries, the towns of Pendle and Clitheroe were thriving hubs of textile manufacturing and engineering. During the height of British industrial power, these towns were woven into the fabric of the national economy.

Then came globalisation, and blind faith that the 'market would provide' for our communities. As the mills stopped turning, towns like those in Pendle and Clitheroe were promised that the free market alone would take care of our local economies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But we were sold a fantasy. No strategy, no investment, no development. Just vague promises, and the slow erosion of skilled work, local pride, and economic security.

User (UGC) Submitted

Today, Pendle stands among the most neglected areas in the UK, with 43.2% of children under 16 in relative poverty as of March 2023. Figures like these are the lasting scars of a political era that put blind faith in the market and turned its back on towns like ours; the cost of decades without a national plan to replace lost industries with meaningful or sustainable replacements.

Put simply: we are tired of waiting for the market to provide.

That's why I could not be happier that the Labour government has now unveiled a comprehensive ‘British Industrial Strategy’ this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At its heart is the idea that instead of waiting for the private sector, the government should be an active partner in building our economy. It is a 10‑year plan with real substance to reindustrialise and re-balance our economy so that it works for the whole country, not just London and the South East.

The government is investing over £80 billion into researching and developing new technology and industries. That means backing businesses that want to do cutting-edge manufacturing, low-carbon building, or green energy projects - exactly the sort of work that many of our businesses already do.

Furthermore, from 2027, factories and energy-intensive firms could see their electricity bills drop by around 25% due to government support. For local manufacturers and workshops, that will help them to grow, hire more people, and stay open longer.

No one wants to see their kids move away just to find a decent job. With more apprenticeships and better technical training, especially at places like Nelson & Colne College, young people here can get the skills they need without having to leave the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And too often, local businesses have big ideas but get stuck for years in planning delays. The new plan promises to speed up how things get approved, so we help business parks thrive, improve transport links, and finally build the infrastructure our towns need to prosper.

This is about building an economy that works for ordinary people across our towns, and that is what I will always fight for as your Labour MP.