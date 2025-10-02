New volunteers sign up to Pendle Council’s Earby Community Flood Response Team

New volunteers signed up to Earby's community flood response team at a flooding event held at the town’s fire station.

Pendle Borough Council called upon residents to help protect their community by becoming flood wardens, a vital role in keeping people and property safe during severe weather.

In recent years, the number of active flood wardens has declined, and the council is working to strengthen its community flood response.

“Volunteers are the first line of defence during a flooding emergency,” said council leader, David Whipp. “A rapid response is needed to deploy temporary barriers against torrents of water that can flood into the town in minutes. Only people on the ground can act fast enough.

Firefighters from Barnoldswick and Earby stations are pictured with Pendle Borough Council’s Engineering Services manager Scott Whalley and Mark Bickerstaff from Flood Prevention Services

“I'd like to thank everyone who's signed up to volunteer with the community response team, and all the emergency services.”

Teams from Lancashire Fire and Rescue and North West Ambulance Service attended the event, together with experts in flood prevention measures. Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Samantha Pink, visited and held discussions with fire crews from Earby and Barnoldswick.

Coun. Whipp added: “When heavy rain hits, Wentcliffe and Earby Becks can quickly rise threatening homes, businesses and lives; so, it is crucial to have local volunteers who can respond quickly and help get flood defences in place.

"Since flooding in 2015, £5.5m. has been invested in flood alleviation work in Earby, but there’s still a significant risk of flooding, particularly in the Water Street area.

“We're working on additional measures to reduce this risk, and councillors will be discussing progress at our next West Craven Area Committee.”

If anyone else would like to join, email Scott Whalley at [email protected]