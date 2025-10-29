Nelson Football Club signs new kit sponsorship deal with FUNDA

There’s a new buzz in the air at Nelson Football Club as the unbeaten team announces a new kit sponsorship deal with physical education, childcare and leisure provider, FUNDA.

The new blue home and yellow away Adidas kits will proudly display the FUNDA logo across the front, marking the beginning of a meaningful partnership.

Building more than a football team

Behind the scenes, Recycle IT and Appliance Store – a long-time supporter of the club – continues its vital backing as back-of-short sponsor.

CEO Rob Doherty, commented: “I’ve been involved with the club since the start of the re-build. We’re delighted to welcome FUNDA as our first team kit sponsor. Together, we aim to support the club on and off the pitch, grow the capacity, and create a fun, friendly and safe environment for children, families and grassroots teams.”

FUNDA’s founder and CEO, Kieran Fletcher, a former semi-professional footballer himself, shares that commitment:

“Non-league football will always hold a special place in my heart. Supporting our local community is part of FUNDA’s DNA, and I believe we can bring greater attention and commercial growth to Nelson FC. I just want to see this ground full of families, children, and passionate fans. Expect exciting offers including free entry for children, and a monthly free-entry fixture for everyone,” he said.

A club on the rise

As Nelson FC continues its impressive on-field form, the excitement is growing around Victoria Park. The team’s performances have sparked a surge in community interest, and the club is determined to keep the momentum going.

Director Chris Price said: “On behalf of the team and everyone at the club, we’d like to thank FUNDA for their ongoing support. There’s a genuine buzz around the place and a growing team ethic — both on and off the pitch. We’re pushing to build our fanbase and we’re calling out for drummers, singers and enthusiastic volunteers to help us bring the matchday experience alive.”

Volunteers needed

Nelson FC is also actively recruiting volunteers, especially young, aspiring footballers or those looking to gain valuable experience in sports and events. From stewards to social media, from hospitality to ball boys and girls – everyone has a role to play in the future of this historic club.

Those interested in getting involved are encouraged to message the Nelson FC Facebook page.