St Leonard's Langho Scout Group to Host Spectacular Bonfire & Fireworks Display once again. Saturday, 2nd November 2024 at Langho Community Centre

St Leonard's Langho Scout Group is thrilled to announce its annual Bonfire and Fireworks Night on Saturday, 2nd November 2024 at the Langho Community Centre. This much-anticipated family-friendly event is set to bring the community together for a night of fun, excitement, and spectacular fireworks, all in support of local Scouting activities.

The event promises to deliver an evening full of entertainment for all ages, with gates opening at 6pm.

On the night you will be able to enjoy a delicious variety of food stalls, including hot dogs, burgers, and hot and cold drinks, including mulled wine. All funds raised from the evening will go directly to supporting St Leonard's Langho Scout Group, helping to provide invaluable opportunities and activities for local young people to develop skills, build friendships, and enjoy new experiences.

Advanced tickets are available online at www.facebook.com/stleonardsbonfire and also from the Langho Spar (cash only)

Adults: £5Children (Under 16): £3Family Tickets (2 Adults + up to 3 Children): £12

On the day, ticket prices rise to £6, £4 and £15. The event has previously sold out before the day, so organisers are keen to encourage people to buy now.

There is no parking available at the community centre but organisers have arranged this at the nearby Mytton Fold Hotel and also the Foxfields Hotel.

Organisers request that no pets, alcohol or fireworks are brought to the event.

Chris Harrop, Group Leader Volunteer, commented, “This event is a fantastic opportunity for the whole community to come together and enjoy a memorable night, while also supporting our Scout group. The funds we raise will directly help our Scouts as they take part in exciting adventures and learn important life skills.”

Come along and join us for a night of fun, fire, and fireworks! Everyone is welcome, so be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, 2nd November and support your local Scout group.

For more information, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stleonardsbonfire

Event Details:Date: Saturday, 2nd November 2024Location: Langho Community Centre, Langho, BB6 8AB

Gates open 6pm