Burnley Council’s annual bonfire and firework display notification scheme launched ahead of November 5

Burnley Council has relaunched its Annual Bonfire and Firework Display Notification Scheme to help ensure that Bonfire Night celebrations across the borough are safe and well-managed.

The scheme is aimed at individuals, community groups, and organisations planning bonfires or firework displays in the lead-up to, and on, Wednesday 5th November. Under the scheme, anyone organising a bonfire or firework display on private land is encouraged to notify Burnley Council about the event. Bonfires on council owned land are not permitted and will be dismantled.

The scheme has proven effective in recent years, helping to reduce the number of fire service call-outs to nuisance fires during one of their busiest periods.

By notifying the council of a planned event, organisers can receive safety advice from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, who may also carry out a site visit. While the council does not officially endorse these events, it works in partnership with the fire service, Calico Homes, and other local organisations to support those taking on the responsibility of hosting public displays.

Burnley Council encourages all organisers to take part in the scheme to help ensure a safe and enjoyable Bonfire Night for everyone. The deadline for submissions is the 29th October 2025.

Councillor Jack Launer, Portfolio Holder for Housing, Health and Culture, said: “Bonfire Night is a much-loved tradition in Burnley, and we want everyone to enjoy it safely. By taking part in our notification scheme, organisers can make sure their events are well managed and receive valuable safety advice from the fire service. Working together as a community helps reduce risks and ensures that celebrations remain fun, safe, and enjoyable for all.”

To notify the council, please visit: https://your.burnley.gov.uk/service/Bonfire_and_Fireworks_Display_Notification