A union for retail workers is urging Boohoo to engage with it over the fast fashion giant’s plans to close its Burnley site.

Usdaw, a retail and distribution trade union, has renewed calls for Boohoo to end its anti-union stance so that it can support staff members now facing job losses. Usdaw says Boohoo had promised MPs in the House of Commons that it would recognise the union, but has not yet done so, leaving staff without an independent voice at work. Amanda Bailey-Coll, Usdaw regional secretary for the North West, said: “Our members are shocked and devastated by today’s announcement that Debenhams Group plan to close the former Boohoo site in Burnley and move operations to Sheffield. We are urging the company to allow the staff to have a proper voice through this very difficult and distressing process, by engaging with Usdaw to ensure our members are treated with fairness and dignity. “For some years, we have been seeking a dialogue with Boohoo, now Debenhams, to enable us to represent our members’ concerns. We have been met with a wall of silence from management, and staff have been told in no uncertain terms not to engage with the union. The staff are now facing the fight of their lives, and that is why they need the support and expertise of an independent trade union.”