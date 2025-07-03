A rustic Burnley pub promising “amazing food” will re-open tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stonegate Group’s Ram Inn in Burnley Road, Cliviger, will welcome punters from 3pm, with food being served from 5pm.

Andy Hitchen, who has taken over the pub, says his team have been working hard to breathe new life into it since they received the keys last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to get it open. It’s such a lovely pub, it’s so nice at the back. It just needs a bit of love,” Andy said.

The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley.

“The brewery asked us to look at it, and it ticked all the boxes on our wish list for a pub. It has a lot of history, a nice feel inside, real fires, plenty of parking, the kitchen is equipped to do big numbers, and it’s stunning outside. We turned it down last year, as it wasn’t the right time, but this time, we came to look at it and thought it was absolutely stunning. Sometimes, these things happen for a reason.”

And, he added, “the food will be amazing.”

His chefs will serve freshly cooked “classic” pub dishes like pies, burgers, and fish and chips, while the dessert menu includes sticky toffee pudding and knickerbocker glory.

The Ram Inn in Cliviger, Burnley.

Cask ale lovers will “always have at least two” options to pick from, while general drinks prices will be “significantly cheaper” than before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inside has had some touch-ups with all the furniture being reupholstered, and “when winter’s back, the three fires are going to be on 24/7.”

Andy also outlined the long-term plan to utilise the back field to host “really nice rustic” weddings, saying: “Your wedding photos would be unreal.”

Andy, who runs The Shoulder of Mutton near Ramsbottom, brings more than three decades of hospitality experience to the pub, having started as a pot washer at 16.

He’s now excited to about being part of the Burnley community, saying: “We’ve been blown away by all the support from the people we have met.”

The pub will be open daily from noon to 11pm.

Food will be served daily at the following times: Monday to Friday, noon to 2-30pm and 5pm to 9pm; Saturday, noon to 9pm; and Sunday, noon to 7-30pm.