Burnley College has been criticised for ‘inflating the qualification achievement rates’ for students in a damning Ofsted report.

Ofsted inspectors said that inaccurate individualised learner records, submitted by the college for learners on level three vocational and A’ level courses, ‘misled’ key stakeholders, including parents and the community, about their levels of achievement.

And those responsible for leading and governing the college came under fire for not questioning ‘exceptionally high achievement rates’ or ensuring that ‘internal policies and processes were robust enough to manage the risk of inaccurate achievement data.’

Lead inspectors Alastair Mollon and Helen Whelan said: “Although governors bring extensive professional expertise to the board, they have limited experience of the further education and skills sector.”

A number of governors and leaders at the college reported the issues to the Department for Education and the FE Commissioner very recently, the report said. In May, a sign advertising the college as the ‘number one college in England’ was removed from the front of Princess Way establishment.

And yesterday the news was announced that principal Karen Buchanan had resigned from her post. The college announced she had been suspensded in mid May, and, prior to that she was said to be absent from college for ‘personal reasons.’

Rating the college as ‘requires improvement’ overall, including leadership and management, the report pinpointed a number of issues it needs to implement to improve. These include strengthening both the governing board with those with experience of the further education and skills sector and the systems and processes that leaders and governors use to ensure accurate qualification and achievement data are recorded and reported.

The resignation of Burnley College principal Karen Buchanan was announced yesterday

Inspectors also want to see college leaders provide consistently effective checks on learning to identify gaps in learners’ and apprentices’ knowledge and skills to inform teaching. They also want to see a provision of high-quality developmental feedback so that learners and apprentices know precisely what they need to do to improve their work. The report pointed out that very recently, some leaders and governors in the college proactively reported the issue to the Department for Education and the FE Commissioner.

Inspectors rated personal development and adult learning programmes as outstanding and other areas of the college, including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, apprenticeships, adult learning programmes and provision for learners with high needs as good.

Burnley College has been contacted for a response.