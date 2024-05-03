Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Workers at ELE Advanced Technologies have secured the 13 per cent pay increase following successful strike action, Unite the UK’s leading union, announced today.

The workers began strike action on Wednesday and, after one day of industrial action, ELE Advanced Technologies made an improved offer, which workers were balloted on and accepted. The deal will see 80 engineers receive an additional £3,250 to their annual pay from May 1st, aswell as two extra days holiday across the Christmas period.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “By standing together in unity and taking strike action, our members ensured that ELE made a vastly improved offer. This deal demonstrates that Unite’s laser like focus on jobs, pay and conditions is delivering for its members.”

Regional officer, Ross Quinn said: “Our members should hold their heads high after this hard-fought win. Their collective strength on the picket line secured this excellent pay deal and further improvements to conditions.”

David Stanley who is CEO of ELE Advanced Technologies said he was pleased the pay offer had been accepted by employees, adding: “We are now looking forward to the future and are focused on making it a successful one for all of us at ELE Advanced Technologies.