17 vintage photos of stations and steam trains from Burnley's railway heritage

This week we’re wheeling back in time with 17 vintage photos of stations and steam trains from Burnley's railway heritage.
By Laura Longworth
Published 2nd May 2024, 15:42 BST

The images are part of the county council’s Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

Blackpool Belle visits Rosegrove Station c1968. Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. Blackpool Belle visits Rosegrove Station c1968

Blackpool Belle visits Rosegrove Station c1968. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Photo Sales
Last steam train from Rosegrove, Burnley (1968). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Last steam train from Rosegrove, Burnley (1968)

Last steam train from Rosegrove, Burnley (1968). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Photo Sales
Steam engines at Rosegrove, Burnley (1968). Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Steam engines at Rosegrove, Burnley (1968)

Steam engines at Rosegrove, Burnley (1968). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Photo Sales
Burnley Barracks Railway Station c1950. Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. Burnley Barracks Railway Station c1950

Burnley Barracks Railway Station c1950. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyAccringtonColneNelson