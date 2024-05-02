17 vintage photos of stations and steam trains from Burnley's railway heritage

The images are part of the county council’s Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
1. Blackpool Belle visits Rosegrove Station c1968
Blackpool Belle visits Rosegrove Station c1968. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
2. Last steam train from Rosegrove, Burnley (1968)
Last steam train from Rosegrove, Burnley (1968). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
3. Steam engines at Rosegrove, Burnley (1968)
Steam engines at Rosegrove, Burnley (1968). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
4. Burnley Barracks Railway Station c1950
Burnley Barracks Railway Station c1950. Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC