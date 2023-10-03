Four co-workers from a Padiham road haulage company have completed a gruelling 187-mile cycle from London to Paris for charity .

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alongside 40 other riders from the logistics sector, Sam, Laura, Stephen and Graham Fagan of Fagan & Whalley raised more than £65,000 for Transaid to help improve road safety and healthcare access in rural communities throughout Africa.

Transaid’s 25th Anniversary European Cycle Challenge kicked off last fortnight with a 65-mile ride from London's Greenwich Observatory to Newhaven, followed by a ferry to Dieppe. Over the next two days, the team covered 70 miles to Beauvais, enduring more than 20 punctures, before completing the final 54-mile stretch to the Eiffel Tower.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam, Laura, Stephen and Graham Fagan of Fagan & Whalley have raised more than £65,000 for Transaid by completing a cycle from London to Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Fagan, Commercial Managing Director, said: “We’ve actively supported the mission of Transaid for a number of years now. Their dedication to increasing road safety and supporting the career development of drivers closely aligns with our own in-house values.

“Just last month, we donated a vehicle to the ITC and Transaid in Zambia, which is now being used to train new HGV drivers and enhance road safety across sub-Saharan Africa. We’re incredibly proud to support this organisation and couldn’t turn down the chance to come together with fellow industry partners to show our support for such a great cause.