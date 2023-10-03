Staff members at Fagan & Whalley in Padiham cycle 187 miles from London to Paris
Alongside 40 other riders from the logistics sector, Sam, Laura, Stephen and Graham Fagan of Fagan & Whalley raised more than £65,000 for Transaid to help improve road safety and healthcare access in rural communities throughout Africa.
Transaid’s 25th Anniversary European Cycle Challenge kicked off last fortnight with a 65-mile ride from London's Greenwich Observatory to Newhaven, followed by a ferry to Dieppe. Over the next two days, the team covered 70 miles to Beauvais, enduring more than 20 punctures, before completing the final 54-mile stretch to the Eiffel Tower.
Sam Fagan, Commercial Managing Director, said: “We’ve actively supported the mission of Transaid for a number of years now. Their dedication to increasing road safety and supporting the career development of drivers closely aligns with our own in-house values.
“Just last month, we donated a vehicle to the ITC and Transaid in Zambia, which is now being used to train new HGV drivers and enhance road safety across sub-Saharan Africa. We’re incredibly proud to support this organisation and couldn’t turn down the chance to come together with fellow industry partners to show our support for such a great cause.
Florence Bearman, Transaid's Head of Fundraising, added: “Once again, we’ve shown how the industry comes together to support Transaid, raising vital unrestricted funds which will help us to save more lives through our vital road safety and access to healthcare projects.”