The truck, donated from firm’s current fleet, will be transported more than 7,000 miles across the world to the Industrial Training Centre in Zambia later this month, where it will play a crucial role in training new HGV drivers and enhancing road safety across sub-Saharan Africa.

Together, Fagan & Whalley, the ITC and Transaid are working tirelessly to ensure that drivers can go to work without fear of not returning due to insufficient training or unsafe vehicles.

The truck Fagan & Whalley is donating to charity Transaid.

“At Fagan & Whalley, we believe proactively in paving the way for safer roads and communities, not just in the UK, but beyond,” said Sam Fagan, managing director – commercial.

“It’s been a joy working with Transaid, whose values surrounding road safety are highly aligned with our own. For years we have placed a great emphasis on improving road safety within the UK, so to be able to extend this mission across to sub-Saharan Africa, too, means a great deal to us.

“The truck we’re donating will be used to provide HGV training to new and existing drivers in Zambia, meaning not only will it contribute towards safer roads across the region, but it will help provide new career opportunities to those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Here at Fagan & Whalley, family forms the very core of who we are – which is why knowing we can help people halfway across the globe provide for their families resonates so deeply with us.”

Florence Bearman, head of fundraising at Transaid, said, “We’re all really excited by Fagan & Whalley’s generous donation. The vehicle that the team are providing us with is a relatively new model from 2014, which means it has a great deal left of life in it and will allow us to provide training for many years to come!”

