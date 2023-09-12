Manchester United legend and popular broadcaster Gary Neville has teamed up with political strategist and Clarets fan Alastair Campbell to offer free tickets to the upcoming Burnley FC v Manchester United match.

The giveaway is to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Burnley being named the most enterprising area in Britain back in 2013.

Since then, the borough has undergone a radical transformation, with the expansion of Burnley College and The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), the opening of Pioneer Place, purpose-built Sandygate Student Accommodation and the acquisition of Charter Walk by Burnley Council to protect its future.

That’s not to mention the impressive 9% population increase in the 2021 census, reflecting how more people are choosing to take advantage of the affordable and varied lifestyle Burnley has to offer, by remaining here or moving back.

Sky broadcaster Gary Neville and celebrity Clarets fan Alastair Campbell have teamed up to offer free hospitality tickets for the Burnley versus Manchester United match

The Most Enterprising Area in Britain award was given for Burnley’s pioneering Burnley Bondholders scheme, which has seen the public and private sector come together to lobby for investment into the borough. Key achievements over the decade have included getting Pioneer Place off the ground, the opening of the Todmorden Curve direct rail link to Manchester, the redevelopment of Newtown Mill for the expansion of UCLan and the launch of the Future Leaders programme.

Rachel Bayley, Burnley Place Brand Manager, said: “Burnley has been on quite the journey these past ten years. We’re hosting an exclusive Burnley Bondholder event this month to celebrate the award milestone, but, more importantly, the incredible achievements Burnley has secured since then, and the next generation of enterprise leaders who will take our borough to another level.

“We’re delighted that Gary and Alastair recognise Burnley’s success, the importance of young people and are supporting the ticket giveaway. Both are proud northerners, who also understand the importance of our football club and the investment it has made within our community.”

Gary and Alastair are asking people under the age of 30 on their X (formerly Twitter) profiles to tell their tales of leadership, whether within their community, workplace or place of education. Each has a pair of hospitality tickets to give away for the Burnley FC v Manchester United match on Saturday September 23rd. The giveaway closes midday September 14th, with the winners announced the same day.

Russell Ball, director of fan experience at Burnley FC, said: “Nowhere else has fans as passionate as Burnley and it’s been fantastic to see the borough evolve to where it is today over the past decade. We’re excited to welcome Manchester United to Turf Moor, as well as the worthy winners of this giveaway.

“As a club, we’re invested in developing the next generation of talent, whether that’s on or off the pitch and within the club or at our external partners. We look forward to hearing young people’s inspirational stories of leadership.”