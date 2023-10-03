News you can trust since 1877
Here is when Heavenly Desserts opens in Burnley's multi-million pound Pioneer Place

An upmarket artisan dessert restaurant is opening in Burnley this week.
By Laura Longworth
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
Heavenly Desserts will open its doors to the public in the multi-million pound Pioneer Place leisure complex on Friday from noon.

It follows national chains Starbucks, Icaro Lounge, Nandos and The Reel Cinema in making the leisure development its new home.

Heavenly Desserts provides top-quality desserts, bringing mouth-watering creations to life, and has sites in major cities like London, Manchester, Liverpool,

Some of the unique creations on offer at Heavenly Desserts, which is coming to Pioneer Place in Burnley.Some of the unique creations on offer at Heavenly Desserts, which is coming to Pioneer Place in Burnley.
Newcastle and York.

Mohammed Imran, managing director at Heavenly Desserts, said: “We’re delighted to be coming to Burnley. The expansion of The University of Central

Lancashire and the central location of Pioneer Place, means it’s a great space for us to be based. We also benefit from the impressive Burnley College campus across from the complex.

“We operate across 50 locations in the UK and are delighted that Burnley is joining our family.”

The Burnley venue will be open from noon to midnight daily.

