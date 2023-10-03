Here is when Heavenly Desserts opens in Burnley's multi-million pound Pioneer Place
Heavenly Desserts will open its doors to the public in the multi-million pound Pioneer Place leisure complex on Friday from noon.
It follows national chains Starbucks, Icaro Lounge, Nandos and The Reel Cinema in making the leisure development its new home.
Heavenly Desserts provides top-quality desserts, bringing mouth-watering creations to life, and has sites in major cities like London, Manchester, Liverpool,
Newcastle and York.
Mohammed Imran, managing director at Heavenly Desserts, said: “We’re delighted to be coming to Burnley. The expansion of The University of Central
Lancashire and the central location of Pioneer Place, means it’s a great space for us to be based. We also benefit from the impressive Burnley College campus across from the complex.
“We operate across 50 locations in the UK and are delighted that Burnley is joining our family.”
The Burnley venue will be open from noon to midnight daily.