Here is when Heavenly Desserts opens in Burnley's multi-million pound Pioneer Place

An upmarket artisan dessert restaurant is opening in Burnley this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heavenly Desserts will open its doors to the public in the multi-million pound Pioneer Place leisure complex on Friday from noon.

It follows national chains Starbucks, Icaro Lounge, Nandos and The Reel Cinema in making the leisure development its new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavenly Desserts provides top-quality desserts, bringing mouth-watering creations to life, and has sites in major cities like London, Manchester, Liverpool,

Some of the unique creations on offer at Heavenly Desserts, which is coming to Pioneer Place in Burnley.

Newcastle and York.

Mohammed Imran, managing director at Heavenly Desserts, said: “We’re delighted to be coming to Burnley. The expansion of The University of Central

Lancashire and the central location of Pioneer Place, means it’s a great space for us to be based. We also benefit from the impressive Burnley College campus across from the complex.

“We operate across 50 locations in the UK and are delighted that Burnley is joining our family.”