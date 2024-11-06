The regulator for solicitors in England has extended its investigation into a law firm that left numerous Burnley and Pendle people in debt.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homeowners nationwide face tens of thousands in legal fees after Sheffield-based firm SSB Law went bust in January. The former claimants had signed no-win, no-fee compensation claims for failed cavity wall insulation. Some claims were signed with Pure Legal before SSB Law inherited them.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA’s) probe into how SSB Law and Pure Legal handled the claims will now run into the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A SRA spokesperson said: "We are progressing our investigation into SSB, Pure Legal, and the solicitors involved. We will take action to protect the public where we find evidence that solicitors have fallen short of the high professional and ethical standards we all expect.

Victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal at a meeting with Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"Such action can include seeking to restrict or stop a solicitor from practising. We have already taken action against a solicitor involved in this work, placing conditions on the way they work in order to protect the public. These conditions are on an interim basis, pending the outcome of our investigation. You can see this action on the solicitor’s record on our Register.

"We are committed to moving as swiftly as possible to complete our investigation, which we originally aimed to do this autumn. Due to the volume of evidence and complexity of issues, we now anticipate we will have completed the investigation early in the New Year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regulator has temporarily banned Jeremy Brooke from being involved in no-win, no-fee claims or owning or managing an authorised body until the investigation has concluded. (This means a group or organisation authorised by the SRA to practise as a licensed or recognised body).

The interim restrictions also stop Mr. Brooke from being a compliance officer for legal practice or finance and administration for any authorised body.

We have reached out to him for comment.

The Legal Services Board (LSB) is also probing why the SRA did not take further action against SSB Law when it was warned about the company before it collapsed. Law firm Carson McDowell is conducting the independent review on the LSB’s behalf.