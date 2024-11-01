A solicitor has been temporarily banned from running no-win, no-fee legal claims after numerous vulnerable Burnley and Pendle people were left facing debts.

Residents say door-knockers representing SSB Law pressured them into taking on no-win, no-fee compensation claims for botched cavity wall insulation that turned their homes mouldy.

Many face tens of thousands in legal fees or charges on their homes after the Sheffield-based law firm went bust in January. Some say the threat of the bailiffs has left them distressed and terrified.

The solicitors' regulator in England is investigating the company’s handling of the cavity wall insulation claims. It has announced that the former director of SSB Group Limited cannot own or manage an authorised body, until the investigation has concluded. This means a group or organisation such as a law firm that has been authorised by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) to practise as a licensed or recognised body.

Residents listen as former Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham speaks at a meeting for former SSB Law clients in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The SRA has also banned Jeremy Brooke for the meantime from being involved in no-win, no-fee legal cases.

The restrictions also temporarily stop Mr Brooke from being a compliance officer for legal practice or finance and administration for any authorised body.

A statement on the SRA's website said: "Jeremy Brooke’s practising certificate for 2023/2024 is subject to the following conditions:

“Jeremy Brooke is not to be a compliance officer for legal practice (COLP) or compliance officer for finance and administration (COFA) for any authorised body.

“Jeremy Brooke is not to be a manager or owner of an authorised body.

“Jeremy Brooke shall not carry on legal activities or supervise others carrying on legal activities in connection with the provision of litigation or any claims work involving conditional fee agreements or damage-based agreements.”

It added: "The above interim conditions are made under rule 3.2 of the SRA Regulatory and Disciplinary Procedure Rules, which states that at any stage an authorised decision-maker may, pending a final decision by the SRA or the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal, impose interim conditions on the practising certificate of a solicitor. We are satisfied that these conditions are necessary in the public interest or for the protection of the public."

The Burnley Express has reached out to Jeremy Brooke for comment.

The announcement comes after the Legal Services Board (LSB) launched an investigation into the SRA. It is currently probing why the regulator did not take further action against SSB Law when it was warned about the company before it collapsed. Law firm Carson McDowell is carrying out the independent review on LSB’s behalf.