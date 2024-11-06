Burnley's political leaders breathed a huge sigh of relief that £20m. will still be heading to the town as part of the Long Term Plan for Towns Fund, following its pause in July.

The fund, confirmed in last week’s Budget, provides 55 towns across the country with resources to drive forward a ’10-year change plan’, which Burnley's Town Board consulted on earlier.

The new government announced the scheme will be funded in full and reformed into a new ‘regeneration programme with updated guidance and strategic objectives to be published.

Oliver Ryan, MP for Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield, commented: “Despite a difficult economic inheritance from the previous government, which left a lot of ‘announced’ schemes unfunded, I am delighted that the new ogvernment has prioritised Burnley’s LTPT funding. I look forward to working alongside the Burnley Town Board members to deliver projects that will have a lasting positive impact on our town and residents.”

The government has argued that the LTPT (Long Term Plan for Towns) Fund, prison programme, asylum contracts, public sector pay agreements and hospital building programme, were amongst schemes that been promised before the election by the previous government, but not in fact funded, and so there was speculation the LTPT Fund may have remained unfunded.

Karen Buchanan, chair of the LTPT Board and principal of Burnley College said: “This is great news and provides us with the security and funding we need to get on with our plans. We are thrilled that our working with local people to identify the town’s needs, has been recognised. The continuation of this funding will bring real benefits to those who live and work in Burnley.”