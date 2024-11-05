Police have charged a man following burglaries in Burnley.

The burglaries happened between July 2024 and October 2024 in the Stoops area in Burnley, where wiring, tools and a set of keys were taken.

Lewis Hennessy (26) of no fixed address, has since been charged with two counts of burglary other than a dwelling, attempted burglary, four counts of theft, theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a shop, and three counts of criminal damage. He has been remanded to custody and is scheduled to appear at Burnley Crown Court on November 25th.