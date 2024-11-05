Man charged following burglaries, shop theft and car theft in Burnley
The burglaries happened between July 2024 and October 2024 in the Stoops area in Burnley, where wiring, tools and a set of keys were taken.
Following enquiries by the Burnley Response Investigations Team, on October 27th, a 26-year-old man was arrested and question on suspicion of burglary.
Lewis Hennessy (26) of no fixed address, has since been charged with two counts of burglary other than a dwelling, attempted burglary, four counts of theft, theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a shop, and three counts of criminal damage. He has been remanded to custody and is scheduled to appear at Burnley Crown Court on November 25th.