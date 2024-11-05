Man charged following burglaries, shop theft and car theft in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Nov 2024, 14:32 BST
Police have charged a man following burglaries in Burnley.

The burglaries happened between July 2024 and October 2024 in the Stoops area in Burnley, where wiring, tools and a set of keys were taken.

Following enquiries by the Burnley Response Investigations Team, on October 27th, a 26-year-old man was arrested and question on suspicion of burglary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lewis Hennessy (26) of no fixed address, has since been charged with two counts of burglary other than a dwelling, attempted burglary, four counts of theft, theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a shop, and three counts of criminal damage. He has been remanded to custody and is scheduled to appear at Burnley Crown Court on November 25th.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice