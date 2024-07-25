SJD Consultancy hosting Pendleside Hospice charity night
SJD Consultancy, who are taking place in this year’s hospice corporate challenge, are holding the fundraising night at Lowerhouse Cricket Club on Friday, August 16, at 7-30pm.
Steve Dodgson, of SJD Consultancy, said: “Our fundraising night will be jam packed full of fun including a world famous iconic comedian, who will be revealed on the night, a raffle, with some fantastic prizes to play for, an auction, a live DJ playing the best of the 80s and 90s, pie and peas.”
DJ Kev Riley will be host for the night. Tickets are £20 each. These can be bough by contacting Steve on 03309122770 or [email protected]. Donations can also be made by clicking here.
