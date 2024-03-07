Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carla Chatburn has created a state of the art salon in the town’s Church Street that she says will also serve as the head office of her business training beauty therapists to the highest standards.

Carla, who has salons in Barrowford, Clitheroe and a new franchise opportunity in Accrington, said: “I chose Padiham because of its up and coming community and its central location to all the other locations. Also living in Read myself it was a perfect location and not far from the M65 as we have clients who travel from across the area.

The Pure Perfection team at the opening of the new salon in Padiham. Owner Carla Chatburn is fifth from left

“The strategic Padiham location will serve as the beating heart of our operations, while simultaneously providing a platform for growth with new employment opportunities and work placements for the next generation of beauty pros. Moreover, this fresh venture will act as a launchpad for career advancements for our new franchise owners, underlining our commitment to both internal development and external expansion.”

Carla is The creator of The Confident Beauty Therapist Programme, something she never dreamed she could achieve as a shy and introverted schoolgirl who believed she fell short of conventional standards held by academic prowess. When she was 14, Carla had a Saturday job at a local salon and she would spend some of her wages on buying fake 99p nails from the supermarket to practice making her bitten-down nails look beautiful. The seeds for her career were sown there and then and by the time Carla was 21 she had her first salon with no previous education or experience in the business world.

She said: “I started this business over two decades ago, believe me it’s been a hard slog but amazing too. My introduction into beauty therapy was very different and took me a long time to believe in myself. I want those who come to Pure Perfection to become highly trained and confident therapists and to reach new levels of success in their business in the shortest time so that they get the most out of this wonderful career.

“ Obviously, I also want to train top class therapists so that our salon maintains its fantastic reputation too.”

Carla added that the salon prided itself on enhancing client’s natural beauty using the purest products and specialist treatments, adding: “Our therapists keep up-to-date with new techniques and we only work with suppliers who provide the highest quality products and training support.”

The team have just returned from the Professional Beauty Awards in London where Pure Perfection were finalists in the team of the year award.

Other accolades the salon holds include winner of the micro business category award (2016) and winner of the customer friendly award (2017 and 2019) in the Hyndburn Business Awards.