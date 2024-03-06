Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Key features of the 2,700 sq.ft. SPAR store include refreshment options in the form of Cheeky Coffee and Tango Ice Blast machines, as well as a hot Food To Go unit, enabling passing trade to take advantage of breakfast and lunchtime deals.

James Hall and Co. Ltd brands are prominent in-store, and there is a strong Clayton Park Bakery offer and the full range of Fazilas products to better support the demands of the local community.

Locals queued up in their numbers on the opening day to get their tea for free as well as enjoy a free Cheeky Coffee and tasters of Clayton Park Bakery and Fazilas products.

The new SPAR in Netherfield Road, Nelson

The Mayor of Pendle Coun. Brian Newman took hold of the SPAR scissors to cut the ribbon and declare the store open, and he was joined at the opening by Chairman of James Hall and Co. Ltd, Ian Hall, and Company Stores Director, Fiona Drummond.

A Family Fun Day supported the opening where the local community was welcomed into store and had the opportunity to play Spin To Win free SPAR products.

David and Anne Brown live across the road from the store. They said: “If we can support local then we will do. Everybody knows the staff, and we were welcomed with a smile. I think the hot food will do really well, and the range of convenience meals that are stocked will be popular too.”

Ian and Lesley Moore, who live nearby, added: “We came along while walking the dogs for a general feel for the store and we are pleased to have a SPAR on the doorstep.”

Fiona Drummond said: “We are very pleased to welcome Netherfield Road into the SPAR family. The store looks brilliant, and we were delighted to have the support of the Mayor of Pendle to officially open it. The atmosphere on the opening day was hugely positive.”