Jonathan Hinder is Labour’s candidate for the new Pendle and Clitheroe constituency at the upcoming general election.

He returned to Clitheroe Royal Grammar School to meet its Politics Society and field a wide variety of questions from students about his journey in politics and policy positions.

Over the course of an hour, Mr Hinder and a group of 20 students took the opportunity to discuss everything from youth engagement in politics to UK foreign policy.

Labour candidate for Pendle and Clitheroe Jonathan Hinder with the CRGS Sixth Form Politics Society

Mr Hinder said: “It was a great experience for me to return to my old school and speak to first-time voters, in a classroom I was very familiar with.

“The questions were as tough as any I’ve had from voters so far, and I was delighted to ignite some healthy debate among the

students.

“Given turnout of 18-24 year olds was less than 50% at the last general election, I am determined to engage more young people as part of my campaign. I’m planning to meet students at Nelson and Colne College soon too, and look forward to a similarly spirited discussion.”

Local to the area, Mr Hinder grew up in Downham and attended Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, before then studying at the sixth form, where he studied history, economics and politics.

He has been undertaking a series of community outreach events in towns and villages across the new constituency, engaging people in robust question and answer sessions to uncover what is most important to local people.

There are four community events still to be held in March, all starting at 7pm:

Nelson - Unity Hall - Thursday March 7th;

Trawden - Trawden Forest Community Centre - Friday March 8th;

Whalley - Old Grammar School - Monday March 18th;

Read and Simonstone - Read and Simonstone Village Hall - Thursday March 21st.

Having spent a decade as a police officer, working as a PC, sergeant and inspector, he has spent the last two years campaigning across Pendle, Ribble Valley and across East Lancashire.