Iconic Burnley brand Haffners Pies recognised at special 10 Downing Street reception

An iconic Burnley bakery has been recognised with an invitation to attend a special reception at 10 Downing Street.
By Laura Longworth
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:17 GMT
The boss of Haffners Pies in Keirby Walk was invited by Burnley and Padiham MP Antony Higginbotham for the Community Food and Farming Champions’ Reception.

Managing Director Ted Crockett met Government leaders, including Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Barclay, and representations from the world of food across the country.

The event, hosted by the Environment Secretary, saw those in the sector come together to talk about community food and farming.

Managing Director Ted Crockett of Haffners Pies with Burnley and Padiham MP Antony Higginbotham at 10 Downing Street.Managing Director Ted Crockett of Haffners Pies with Burnley and Padiham MP Antony Higginbotham at 10 Downing Street.
Ted said: “I was delighted to be invited to join Antony Higginbotham at 10 Downing Street to champion food and farming in our area and to get a taste of the workings of Parliament.

“Haffners has been an iconic Burnley brand since 1889 and we are proud to be continuing the family’s good work within the town and beyond. As both pie-makers and butchers, we’re passionate about local sourcing and supply chains, so to be recognised for this by industry peers is a great honour.

“We thank Antony for the opportunity, and will keep flying the flag for community food and farming within East Lancashire.”

MP Higginbotham added: “Haffners are an iconic Burnley brand going from strength to strength. It was great to welcome Ted down to Parliament to speak about the business’ continued success.

“To have them attend a special reception at Number 10 recognising all the work they do to promote local food produce was brilliant.

“Because, to me, they’re genuinely one of the best pie-makers in the country! We should be incredibly proud that they’re here in Burnley.”

