Eddie's Plaice in Moor Lane was handed a maximum five-out-of-five score after the assessment on April 26th by the Food Standards Agency.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from five to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online, so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A food hygiene rating has been given to a Padiham chippy

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The information on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities in England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

The rating shows how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

It means that of Burnley's 141 takeaways with ratings, 67 (48%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.