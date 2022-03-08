These are the latest Burnley food hygiene ratings

Burnley food hygiene: These are the 13 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars to have a new rating published since Christmas

These are the latest restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars in Burnley to have a food hygiene rating published.

By John Deehan
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:40 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:51 pm

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Here are all the ratings published since Christmas:

1. The Ark

Colne Road, Burnley. Two stars.

2. Kendall's Sandwich Bar

Burnley Road, Padiham. Five stars.

3. Mansha Sweet Centre

Colne Road, Burnley. Five stars.

4. Fu Lam

Church Street, Padiham. Four stars.

