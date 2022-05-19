National broadband provider, Grain Connect, are currently in the process of rolling out a network to over 50 towns and cities across the UK, as part of the first phase of the multi-million-pound investment.

It will see the roll-out of a full fibre network to 400 thousand premises across the UK, with Burnley being one of the most recent areas of expansion to be announced.

Burnley has been announced as one of the key expansion areas for a £200M broadband investment roll out. (photo for illustration purposes)

Grain builds their own fibre optic network with a dedicated fibre cable direct to every home, meaning that homes don’t share fibres with their neighbours. The company also pledges to never increase a customer’s price in their contract term.

CFO at Grain Connect Roland Barzegar said: “This 200m investment is a huge vote of confidence for our regional roll-out phases across the UK.