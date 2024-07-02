Pendlewitch Distillery awarded silver medal at Global Gin Masters
Pendlewitch Distillery, located at Backridge Farm on the outskirts of Waddington, picked up silver at the Global Gin Masters 2024 for their triple distilled Backridge Genevieve Gin.
Director David Moore said: "This is a great and achievement to all our team at Backridge for all their efforts and hard work over the last four years, especially Robert Moore, our distiller, Will Weston, our head brewer, and Sharon for the bottles and labels – without them the tight deadline for the competition would not have been achieved.
"The foundation inspiration for our signature Backridge Genevieve Gin is all based on historic traditions of a bygone era. This unique expression is a true grain to glass experience that complemented our distillery principles and processes, made from grain based whisky spirit, all through our unique patented stills."Carefully made at the distillery, the multi-distilled spirit is manipulated with selected botanicals added at each stage this then gives extra depth character / flavour known to be Gin with that little extra twist from the base spirit itself. It’s best served cold over ice with a Mediterranean tonic with a slice of lemon, orange or my favourite, grapefruit.
"Our whisky is currently being laid down in our bond on a weekly basis, and we are expecting our first whisky expressions being made available in early to mid 2027 in selected small batches, of exclusively numbered bottles. These limited bottles will be released very shortly for pre-order only."
