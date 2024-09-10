A “distressed” victim of the cavity wall insulation scandal says being given just two days to decide about their legal representation has caused “panic and confusion”.

They are among thousands of homeowners nationwide, including many from Burnley and Pendle, who signed a no-win, no-fee compensation claim with legal firms like Pure Legal and SSB Law after government-sponsored cavity wall insulation failed in their home, resulting in mould and damp.

Many residents were left with a devastating legal bill, or the fear of receiving one, after the company dissolved in January.

The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous and does not face any adverse costs, describes in an open letter how the administrators transferred their claim to JMR Solicitors Limited after SSB Law crumbled.

Some of the victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal protesting outside Parliament following the collapse of SSB Law.

They say that JMR informed them last fortnight that their case would change hands again to Hugh James, giving them an “unrealistic” two-day deadline to accept or appoint a different lawyer, which “has only added to our suffering.

“Last week, I received an eerily familiarly worded letter that caused me significant distress. Another transfer of my claim to an alternative law firm was to take place. There was no explanation given other than that a ‘business arrangement’ had been made.

“The same unrealistic two-day time limit that was offered by SSB Law [in January] was evident. Two days to accept or appoint an alternative solicitor.

“How can it be fair or reasonable to expect vulnerable claimants to make a crucial decision about their legal representation within 48 hours?

“This unsettling development, shared by other members of the SSB Law Victims Group, has left us in a familiar panic and confusion. We are yet again being pressured into making an uninformed decision under duress, bound by a deadline, which was not part of our contractual agreement.”

They add that they have not at any point received “clear guidance on the risks involved regarding my claim,” such as unexpected bills, and that any “reference to the promised compensation and remedial work relating to which the case was originally ‘sold’ to me has fallen by the wayside.”

Hugh James says it has received 6,400 CWI files from JMR.

Erich Kurtz, Senior Associate at Hugh James, said: “We agreed the transfer of files as we are committed to assisting former SSB clients, including those who are now being pursued to pay adverse legal costs.”

England’s regulatory body for solicitors - the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) - is investigating SSB Law's handling of the claims before it went bust.

Erich said the SRA “is aware of the transfer and of the specialist support and advice that our dedicated team can offer clients in dealing with this highly stressful situation”, adding that “there is no obligation to instruct Hugh James” and anyone concerned can contact them directly.

The SRA updated its website to say: “We recognise that the short notice given to clients by JMR of their plans will have caused further distress to some. Despite the short notice, clients still can choose to have their files returned and for Hugh James not to represent them. Hugh James is in the process of writing to all impacted clients to explain their options and have published information to support those affected on their website.”

JMR has not responded to our request for comment.