More than 100 jobs are on the line as a beloved Burnley and Pendle family bakery seeks a rescue deal.

Lara Oddie, the business’ director, said the fourth-generation family bakery has withstood two world wars, the Great Depression, the fall of Lancashire's cotton industry, the rise of powerful supermarkets, and even the COVID-19 pandemic, since it opened in 1905. But the quadrupling of energy costs and the decline in footfall in the high street threaten to bring it to its knees.

Our readers have expressed their disappointment at the news, with Andrea Howarth-Salazar saying: “Oddie’s is an institution from my childhood and my entire life. This can’t be allowed to happen!”

Debra Shirtcliffe said the accouncement is “so sad. [I] don’t like to see any business closing. [I] had my first Saturday job at age 16 at Oddie’s.”

Meanwhile, Eesa Raja said: “We’re moving back to Bolton if Oddie’s closes.”

But other readers say they are unsurprised.

Craig Brown said: “The problem has been staring them in the face for years now! Their prices are ridiculously expensive! Yes, we know costs have gone up, but come on! Then they have reduced the filling in sandwiches, too! Did they think no-one would notice? It’s inevitable people will go elsewhere!”

Susan Windle says “everything drastically shrank in size” while Carl Ryder believes the business has “not moved with the times at all.”

Meanwhile, Marc Wadsworth said: “[They] removed nearly all the filling from the sandwiches years ago, [and] still charge more than competitors. [It will be] sad to see it happen, but inevitable with the steady decline in quality, [and the] price and competitiveness.”

And Sarah Crossley added: “Their cheese pasties, butter pies and custards are the best. They are expensive. You get what you pay for. But, unfortunately, in these times they have become an occasional treat rather than an everyday treat. It will be sad if it goes.”

Finally, Andrew Ratcliffe commented: “Having an Oddie’s used to be regarded as a treat and I still consider having a vanilla slice to be special. I understand that a business has to make a profit and that a small bakery will cost more than a large chain but in order to demand higher prices you have to offer something exceptional, be that artisan breads, outstanding cakes or super fresh subs and, unfortunately, Oddie’s haven’t been able to adapt. Fingers crossed they survive. A great opportunity for the right buyer. It’s not often a business with the history and goodwill that Oddie’s has comes on the market.”