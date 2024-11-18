Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley and Pendle baking institute is on the brink of closing all 13 stores.

More than 100 jobs are on the line as beloved family bakery Oddie’s (W.H. Oddies Ltd) looks to secure a rescue deal. The business risks shutting all its 13 locations, including stores in Brownside Road, Colne Road, Coal Clough Lane, Network 65, Padiham Road, St James’ Street and The Mall in Burnley. Also, facing closure are stores in Burnley Road in Padiham, Market Street in Colne, Skipton Road in Foulridge, and Scotland Road and Leeds Road in Nelson.

Azets, the UK top ten accounting and advisory firm, has been advising the bakery, alongside Brabners Solicitors.

Lara Oddie, Oddie’s director, said: "Oddie’s is a fourth-generation family business, started in 1905 by William Henry Oddie. Over the decades, it has withstood two world wars and their food scarcity, the Great Depression, the fall of Lancashire's cotton industry, the rise of powerful supermarkets, and even the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced us to adapt our entire operating model.

"But with an energy crisis quadrupling costs and footfall declining on the high streets, the Oddie family decided it was time to sell. Sadly, an eleventh-hour withdrawal by the buyer has left us with no choice but to consider closure. As a family firm, we have always seen ourselves as part of the local community fabric, making this a heartbreaking situation for us, our devoted staff, and the loyal customers in Burnley and Pendle who have cherished our unique products.”

Tim Mills, Corporate Finance Partner at Azets, said: “Unfortunately, against the tough business landscape, with the energy crisis and high-street footfall reduction playing large roles, we’re seeing companies head further into financial difficulties as a result of the cost of business crisis. We are exploring sale options of Oddie’s with interested parties with a view to securing a future for the group and saving as much of the business and as many jobs as possible.”