Despite closing all its shops, a beloved Burnley and Pendle bakery is still negotiating plans with “interested parties”.

Oddie’s marked its last day on Saturday after almost 120 years in business.

It shut all of its 13 stores across East Lancashire, including in Brownside Road, Colne Road, Coal Clough Lane, Network 65, Padiham Road, St James’ Street and The Mall in Burnley. There were also stores in Burnley Road in Padiham, Market Street in Colne, Skipton Road in Foulridge, and Scotland Road and Leeds Road in Nelson.

The baking giant had sought a rescue deal at the end of last year as more than 100 jobs were put on the line.

Oddie's in Burnley town centre. Photo: Kelvin t-Shattuttard

Questions remain, however, after an Oddie’s spokesperson said: “Whilst the bakeries are now closed, we’re working incredibly hard behind the scenes to negotiate with interested parties, and hope to come to a resolution in the coming weeks.”

The Burnley Express requested more details, however, they remain unreleased while negotiations are ongoing.