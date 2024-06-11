Greene King's Star Pub in Burnley to close next month
Pub retailer Green King has announced that the Star, located across from the old Reel Cinema site in Manchester Road and home to the Wacky Warehouse, will close on Sunday, July 7.
Formerly known as the Hollywood Star, the venue has been a popular destination with families for over a quarter of a century.
The news comes just one week after plans to close the Queen Vic in town were made public.
A spokesperson for Greene King said: “We can confirm that the Star in Burnley will be closing on Sunday 7 July. Making the decision to close a pub is never an easy one. We are aware that this will be disappointing news to the local community and our loyal customers, and would like to thank those who have enjoyed visiting us over the years. We look forward to welcoming them into our other pubs in the area soon.
"We continue to work with our team from the Star to find alternative roles at our other pubs in the local area where possible.”
Greene King also operates Sycamore Farm and the Thatch and Thistle.
