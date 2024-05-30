Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley's Queen Vic restaurant could be set to close under plans that would see next door's Premier Inn expand into the premises.

The Brewers Fayre establishment, located in Queen Victoria Road, has been a mainstay of Burnley's hospitality scene for three decades.

Hospitality business Whitbread, which owns the Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre brands, announced plans earlier this year to replace around 112 of their "lower-returning branded restaurants" with integrated Premier Inn restaurants and hotel rooms.

The Queen Vic pub/restaurant in Queen Victoria Road, Burnley.

A consultation period is ongoing, with the Queen Vic site currently still open and trading as normal.