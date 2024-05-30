Burnley Queen Vic could close to make way for Premier Inn expansion

By John Deehan
Published 30th May 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 11:43 BST
Burnley's Queen Vic restaurant could be set to close under plans that would see next door's Premier Inn expand into the premises.
The Brewers Fayre establishment, located in Queen Victoria Road, has been a mainstay of Burnley's hospitality scene for three decades.

Hospitality business Whitbread, which owns the Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre brands, announced plans earlier this year to replace around 112 of their "lower-returning branded restaurants" with integrated Premier Inn restaurants and hotel rooms.

The Queen Vic pub/restaurant in Queen Victoria Road, Burnley.The Queen Vic pub/restaurant in Queen Victoria Road, Burnley.
The Queen Vic pub/restaurant in Queen Victoria Road, Burnley.

A consultation period is ongoing, with the Queen Vic site currently still open and trading as normal.

A spokesperson for Whitbread said: "We recognise that this will be unsettling for our team members and we are providing them with dedicated support. We are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of our affected team members to stay with us by either transferring into new roles, or by taking up other vacancies across the business more broadly through our existing recruitment activity."

