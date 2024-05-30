Burnley Queen Vic could close to make way for Premier Inn expansion
The Brewers Fayre establishment, located in Queen Victoria Road, has been a mainstay of Burnley's hospitality scene for three decades.
Hospitality business Whitbread, which owns the Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre brands, announced plans earlier this year to replace around 112 of their "lower-returning branded restaurants" with integrated Premier Inn restaurants and hotel rooms.
A consultation period is ongoing, with the Queen Vic site currently still open and trading as normal.
A spokesperson for Whitbread said: "We recognise that this will be unsettling for our team members and we are providing them with dedicated support. We are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of our affected team members to stay with us by either transferring into new roles, or by taking up other vacancies across the business more broadly through our existing recruitment activity."
