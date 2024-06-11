Man charged with indecent exposure at Burnley town centre pub
A man has been charged with indecent exposure at a Burnley town centre pub.
Officers were called to The Big Window in Manchester Road at 7-56pm on Sunday following reports a man had exposed himself.
David Nightingale (76) of Acre Avenue, Bacup, was arrested and remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court this morning, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.