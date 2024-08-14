Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retail park on the outskirts of Burnley town centre is being extended to include four new businesses.

Burnley Retail Park, which is already home to household names TK Maxx and Home Bargains, will soon see the introduction of three further shops and a cafe.

A spokesperson for Orbit Developments said the units, which will be located next to the former Adlington House opposite St Peter's Centre, had not yet been leased.

Adlington House was demolished in February to make way for a new coffee shop drive-thru.

Mystery still surrounds the name of the national brand planning to operate there, although it is expected to create 13 jobs when it opens.

What sort of businesses could we expect to see in the retail park?

The 1.5-acre development site has unrestricted open A1 planning consent covering 20,000 sq ft. A1 covers shops, general retail, post offices, sandwich bars, hair salons, travel agents, ticket agents, funeral directors, dry cleaners and alterations, and hire shops.

Of the three retail units, one is 10,000 sq ft, and two are 5,000. The cafe space is 1,700 sq ft. Available as a whole or individually, they include mezzanine and glazed frontage.

What else does Burnley Retail Park already comprise?

Purchased by Orbit Developments in 2012, it has a further unit with 7,099 sq ft ground floor sales and 4,965 sq ft mezzanine storage.