Mystery still surrounds the national brand planning to open on the outskirts of town, but it is expected to create 13 jobs.

The shop will occupy the site of the vacant shop known as Adlington House in Adlington Street, which is located across from St Peter’s Centre and next to Sion Baptist Church.

A report by a Burnley Council planning officer at the time the plans were recommended for approval said: “The application site comprises one of two land parcels in the ownership of North West Portfolio Limited, which are separated by Chapel Street and are to come forward in two phases for development.

“Both sites have a long history of employment use, traceable back to mill development of the 19th Century.”

