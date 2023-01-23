REM UK Ltd produces 90% of its products at its Glenfield Mill, and is now focusing on reducing its reliance on imports and expanding its 60 plus workforce, including the recruitment of several apprentices in the next few months.

The company has just designed and manufactured its latest range of furniture, using CAD technology. Designed by Paul Peak and Francesca Corteen the launch at its showroom this week is receiving significant interest from their distributor network.

Francesca Corteen of REM UK Ltd

Formed over 100 years ago by Eugine Suter, the company became renowned for their Hood Dryers, the first on the market in the 1920s. This revolutionary Perming Machine was the first of many industry-leading products that created the foundation for REM.

Over the years REM has focussed on product development and moving into new markets. It is now the largest UK manufacturer of salon, spa and barber furniture.

