News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

UK's largest manufacturer of salon, spa and barber furniture increasing workforce in Pendle

A Nelson based manufacturer of salon, spa and barber furniture is looking to expand its business and increase its workforce.

By Dominic Collis
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 10:43am

REM UK Ltd produces 90% of its products at its Glenfield Mill, and is now focusing on reducing its reliance on imports and expanding its 60 plus workforce, including the recruitment of several apprentices in the next few months.

The company has just designed and manufactured its latest range of furniture, using CAD technology. Designed by Paul Peak and Francesca Corteen the launch at its showroom this week is receiving significant interest from their distributor network.

Hide Ad
Read More
The great British public love Netflix feelgood movie 'Bank of Dave'
Francesca Corteen of REM UK Ltd
Most Popular

Formed over 100 years ago by Eugine Suter, the company became renowned for their Hood Dryers, the first on the market in the 1920s. This revolutionary Perming Machine was the first of many industry-leading products that created the foundation for REM.

Over the years REM has focussed on product development and moving into new markets. It is now the largest UK manufacturer of salon, spa and barber furniture.

Hide Ad
Paul Peak of REM UK Ltd